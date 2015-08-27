Phillip Le

Handwrapped—Sense8

Handwrapped—Sense8 netflix mma kung fu handwraps martial arts sense8 drawing pen ink doodle sketch
One of my favorite shows to have come out in the past year was Sense8. Doodled this in the midst of a brainstorming exercise when I recalled a character's quotes:

"“I take everything I am feeling, everything that matters to me… I push all of it into my fist, and I fight for it.” — Sun Bak

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
