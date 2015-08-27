Albert Zikmund

Streetcar service vehicle

streetcar service vehicle sideview side 2d violet red night photoshop illustration transportation public trolley streetcar
I don’t normally do illustrations and I wanted to test if I’m able to create something. So went for illustrating this service streetcar that actually exists and is in on duty in Prague, Czech Republic.

This cabrio-like funny vehicle gained many fans in the last couple days and people here are mad about it. Seriously.

