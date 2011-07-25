Claes Källarsson

Winnipeg Jets #3

Claes Källarsson
Claes Källarsson
  • Save
Winnipeg Jets #3 logo logotype sports
Download color palette

And here's the last one, an homage to the Jets logo of the 70s and 80s.

4b2bd6a53b2792baaf2f248039fefc2d
Rebound of
Winnipeg Jets #1
By Claes Källarsson
View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Claes Källarsson
Claes Källarsson

More by Claes Källarsson

View profile
    • Like