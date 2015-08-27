Casumo icons

Kim Larsen
Kim Larsen
6 cute icons from our set. One of our core design principles at Casumo are to deliver "fat & cute simplicity". We got some complaints on the illuminati icon, but we like it so we keep it.

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
