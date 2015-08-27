Johan Hernández

Fat boy Falling

Fat boy Falling
This is an illustration I am working on. I hope I can animate it soon. On the animation I want the head to rotate into scene and the but of this guy rotate to the back so that we can see his face while falling. Comments and ideas are welcome!

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
