Paul Knight

esca

Paul Knight
Paul Knight
  • Save
esca beacon 3d rhino modo render esca
Download color palette

Really proud of this project. Designed in Rhino 3D and rendered in modo. esca is a dual-mode beacon that can broadcast both Eddystone and iBeacon protocols simultaneously. Check out our site below.

http://esca.io

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Paul Knight
Paul Knight

More by Paul Knight

View profile
    • Like