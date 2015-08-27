Brian Coy

H2O Transfer Dashboard

H2O Transfer Dashboard
This is still in progress. I'm currently pulling double duty and redesigning a water intelligence app that involves several UX and mental model changes. Figured I'd share and see what feedback other might have to offer.

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
