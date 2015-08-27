Louis Francia

Hop Amigo

logo for a Prud'Homme Beer Sommelier
with deep interest in the world of beer!
https://www.behance.net/gallery/16475143/HOP-AMIGO

*sketch was done by another artist, i simply brought it to life
http://hopamigo.tumblr.com/

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
