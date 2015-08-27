Kasper Andersen

Livescore Transistion ⚽️📲

So I played around with my football app idea in Framer.. The idea was to make an app where you could read news and follow your fav. teams. The livescore will always be in the bottom of the screen, and then you can tap it to get a bigger overview.
You can try the prototype here: http://share.framerjs.com/cqtamf5quj5l/

Aug 27, 2015
