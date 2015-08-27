Jessica Olander

Improved by Me - More planters!

upcycling re-design interior pencil diy ceramics
Improved by Me is an up-cycling project where I re-make, re-design and / or re-decorate things that have passed their glory days so that they once again can stand in the spotlight. Instead of buying new things all the time, why not extend the life of the things you already have or things that someone else have thrown away?

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
