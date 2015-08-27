Kaloian Toshev / MZK

Summery Process

Kaloian Toshev / MZK
Kaloian Toshev / MZK
Hire Me
  • Save
Summery Process dark jungle leaf flowers eyes face blood slice hair girl board longboard
Download color palette

Process of Summery illustration for www.temperboards.com
Check the whole project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/29014749/Temper-Longboards

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Kaloian Toshev / MZK
Kaloian Toshev / MZK
Visual Artist ✦ Creator ✦ Designer ✦ NFTs
Hire Me

More by Kaloian Toshev / MZK

View profile
    • Like