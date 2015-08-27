Sean Ferguson

Bjorn 2.0

Sean Ferguson
Sean Ferguson
  • Save
Bjorn 2.0 character design redesign cartoon illustrator vector illustration
Download color palette

Unused redesign for At The Beach character, Bjorn.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Sean Ferguson
Sean Ferguson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sean Ferguson

View profile
    • Like