Career Page Hero Treatment

Hey there everyone,

I just wanted to share this WIP of idea we had in mind for our career pages. I use a rough gif to show you the idea of how we want to treat the hero section of this career landing page.

A lot of websites use pictures/illustrations in their headers, but often my heart cries, because a lot of details of the illustrations/photos get lost due to an overlay/color treatment, ... you name it.

So the idea here is to give the visitor the option to highlight the illustration/picture... and spice up the site, not just for fun, but also, because we feel that "job pages" often look pretty boring.

We sure need some time to roll out the site, but then I will share the final version and hopefully you'll feel attracted to apply and join Egoditor... :)

Please stay tuned - or get in touch if you want to know more.