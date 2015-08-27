Miguel Pérez

A

Miguel Pérez
Miguel Pérez
  • Save
A lettering working progress c4d typography design type a letter alphabet
Download color palette

Yesterday I decided to start designing my 3D alphabet, later I go with the B, do you think ??

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Miguel Pérez
Miguel Pérez

More by Miguel Pérez

View profile
    • Like