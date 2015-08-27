TAB (The App Business)

London Meetup - 16 September

We’ll be hosting our second Dribbble Meetup at our new office in King’s Cross on the 16 of September! 🎉🎈

We’ll have the awesome @Michael Flarup joining us here in London plus games and drinks. For more details and RSVP, check out our event page here:

http://nvite.co/d941

More details to follow!

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
