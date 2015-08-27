Jeroen van Eerden

Olea wordmark identity shading gradient gardener green nature tree garden plant olive olea logo
Olea wordmark lettering effect.

Been trying out some effects on the lettering.
Still not really satisfied about that 'e' lining.

Open for feedback.

Olea 5
Rebound of
Olea - Identity
By Jeroen van Eerden
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Freelance Logo Designer from the Netherlands 👋
