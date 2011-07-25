PJ McCormick

Bridges in progress

PJ McCormick
PJ McCormick
  • Save
Bridges in progress illustration lines line art
Download color palette

Illustration is, admittedly, not my strong point. God knows how this will turn out.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
PJ McCormick
PJ McCormick

More by PJ McCormick

View profile
    • Like