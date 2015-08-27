Alius Kveinys

Call To Action

Alius Kveinys
Alius Kveinys
  • Save
Call To Action call to action cta illustration flat button
Download color palette

In marketing, a call to action (CTA) is an instruction to the audience to provoke an immediate response, usually using an imperative verb such as "call now", "find out more" or "visit a store today".

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Alius Kveinys
Alius Kveinys

More by Alius Kveinys

View profile
    • Like