Kurt Madsen

The Joker

Kurt Madsen
Kurt Madsen
  • Save
The Joker illustration rebound batman joker clown prince of chaos sketch adobe ideas ipad
Download color palette

Wow, this was fun to draw.

I'm still not sold on the hair, though. Thoughts, anyone?

* Larger shot
* Line only
* Color only (no shading)

Kurt Madsen
Kurt Madsen

More by Kurt Madsen

View profile
    • Like