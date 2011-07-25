Tyler Koeller

Space Umbrellaphant

Space Umbrellaphant
Working on my site redesign.

"But wait, Tyler, this is an elephant in a space suit, chasing an umbrella. This isn't a shiny button, or fancy navigation of some sort..."

Exactly.

Posted on Jul 25, 2011
