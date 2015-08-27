Andrew McKay

Team Collaboration - Illustration

Andrew McKay
Andrew McKay
Hire Us
  • Save
Team Collaboration - Illustration collaboration dog character gif folder team illustration
Download color palette

A little illustration i've been working on to represent Confluence's team collaboration.

Keen to hear your thoughts and don't forget to click L

Follow me on Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Atlassian
Atlassian
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Atlassian

View profile
    • Like