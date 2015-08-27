Sarah Ancalmo — Signature logo

Sarah Ancalmo is a Creative Director, Stylist, Brand cultivator and Designer. Alongside his role as Creative Director, Sarah develops an interesting task as personal branding consultant, in her web "Public Persona". http://www.public-persona.com/



I was commisioned to make a logo for her website and self brand. The objetive was to create a logo which showed aspects of her work, her own personality and the public image that she wants to transmit: High end, Elegance, Fashion, Style and Creativity.



According to my analysis, agreed with the client, the logo must look like a personal signature. Formally, Sarah wanted it to have a brush stroke look.



This project has given me the opportunity to analyze the character of the person, through elementary features of graphology in his actual signature, body language and gestures. An interesting and revealing exercise. Of course, it was not a matter of doing a psychoanalysis of the person, but to reproduce certain features that actually are in her signature and personal character, while certain useful aspects for her strategic public image.