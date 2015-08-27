Emanuele Marani

Outcast - First look , Comicon San Diego 2014

Outcast - First look , Comicon San Diego 2014
This is an old project on which I worked in the summer 2014 , Fox International Channels asked me to working on the first presentation of Outcast , new series Fox 2015 , for the Comic Con 2014 based in San Diego.
This was only the first look on the logo treatment , used for the showing's intro , currently the logo is changed.

