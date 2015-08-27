aaron stump
InVision

Free product design e-course

aaron stump
InVision
aaron stump for InVision
  • Save
Free product design e-course email responsive mobile web e-course ui invision
Download color palette

Product design is more important than ever. The evolving role of product designer constantly demands new technical skills and thought processes. Enter How to Make a Product Designer by Scott Hurff, product designer at Tinder.
It’s a ten part course filled with technical product design skills and process, well-vetted from daily use in some seriously disruptive products. It’s also the first in our new series of design courses, with more starting soon.

It’s totally free, delivered once a week via email. Sign up here!

Press L to show some love

Follow the InVision Team

Not collaborating with InVision yet? Sign Up - Free Forever!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
InVision
InVision
DESIGN BETTER. FASTER. TOGETHER.

More by InVision

View profile
    • Like