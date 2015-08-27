Free product design e-course

Product design is more important than ever. The evolving role of product designer constantly demands new technical skills and thought processes. Enter How to Make a Product Designer by Scott Hurff, product designer at Tinder.

It’s a ten part course filled with technical product design skills and process, well-vetted from daily use in some seriously disruptive products. It’s also the first in our new series of design courses, with more starting soon.

It’s totally free, delivered once a week via email. Sign up here!

