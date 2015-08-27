José Joaquín [Jota] Domínguez

José Joaquín [Jota] Domínguez
José Joaquín [Jota] Domínguez
Kore Entertainment chic elegance elegant unique uniqueness luxury high-end lettering custom type power calligraphy
Calligraphic logo for Kore Entertainment, a boutique music collective of DJ's. They provide DJ services to higher end clients.

