Frank Reinders

Initial logo design for a pro-golfer named Rob

Frank Reinders
Frank Reinders
  • Save
Initial logo design for a pro-golfer named Rob funny golf design logo
Download color palette

Logo design for a golfer named Rob. The name visualizes the hole, the golfball and the golfclub.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Frank Reinders
Frank Reinders

More by Frank Reinders

View profile
    • Like