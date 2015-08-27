Ivan Loncarevic

Logo charity event

Ivan Loncarevic
Ivan Loncarevic
  • Save
Logo charity event logotype heart green orange castle logo
Download color palette

Logo for a charity event in a town Nasice. Client wanted to have a motive of the city, so I chose the famous castle Pejacevic in a shape of a heart.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Ivan Loncarevic
Ivan Loncarevic

More by Ivan Loncarevic

View profile
    • Like