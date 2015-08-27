NOVUOS ⎮ Architectural Creative Design Studios & Co.

Sora Sushi Restaurant

Sora Sushi Restaurant layout logo photography interior design
Find out what's behind the name.
The covered Posthof with uninterrupted view of the sky, was before the new name. Sora is a Japanese female name meaning sky.

The "Sora" watching over your guests as a good hostess and stands for the quality of their products. What is the customer is art not only for taste - the sushi crafts can be experienced as well. In exchange, the sushi chef is the Far Eastern pleasure an experience for all the senses.

CATEGORY
Interior Design, Photography, Logo, Layout

www.novuos.com

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
