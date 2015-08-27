Richard Beerens

Life on Wheels | 5 Training Wheels

vehicle bicycle car bike motorcycle hearse pram
‘Life on Wheels’ is an art project that reminds us of all the wonderful types of wheels we ride through life. We illustrated and animated one life on wheels in 24 unique pieces. It starts at the beginning with birth and goes all the way till the end.

Check out the whole case study here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/28419153/Life-on-Wheels-An-illustrated-and-animated-serie

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
