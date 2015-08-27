VLAD Stankovic

Aequoreus vita V / Marine life V

This is a detail of the fifth 'plate' which depicts an octopus, various seashells, a horseshoe crab, sea weed, etc. The animals and lettering created by hand with watercolors, colored pencils and later digitally processed.

Check out the whole series here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/28847095/Aequoreus-vita

Thank you for watching!

