Human Form Infographic human skeleton art wip design bbc infographic flat vector
Human form illustrations developed by the BBC Visual Journalism team as part of the new infographics style guide. Illustrations and colour palette created by Laura Cantadori and Emily Maguire

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
