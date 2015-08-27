Alexander Traykov

Day 005 - 404 Page

Day 005 - 404 Page design web user experience user interface page 404
Hey guys! Sorry for the delay, I've been having a lot of work theese days and a terible connection. I am still keeping the challenge.. Expect more shots today.

See you tomorrow!

#daily100 #day005

Rebound of
Day 033 - 404 Page
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
