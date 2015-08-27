Francesco Agnoletto

Personal site 2015

Francesco Agnoletto
Francesco Agnoletto
Hire Me
  • Save
Personal site 2015 minimal personal site
Download color palette

Finally, site is deployed at francescoagnoletto.com
As always, any feedback is appreciated, so please!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Francesco Agnoletto
Francesco Agnoletto
UX/Ix & Brand Design
Hire Me

More by Francesco Agnoletto

View profile
    • Like