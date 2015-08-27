Love Savor Mascot-Kawaii Little Bear 03

The Chinese advertising agency, Clevay-Rise Design, asked us to design a mascot for the nuts brand "Love Savor". We designed her aspect and personality. The final result was a small bear with sand tones, generous and cheerful who always can see the positive side of things. We hope you like her!

You can see the full project here - https://www.behance.net/gallery/27361015/Little-Bear-LOVE-SAVORs-Kawaii-Mascot-Design