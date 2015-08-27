In Vegourmet, hot recipes are shown with an animated steam effect. This shows some of the care we've taken when designing our latest app. I find this feature interesting because it starts to tap into the potential of mobile platforms over something like a traditional cookbook. It's small, it's subtle, but it gives you a different experience and a photo could even be mistaken for a live video.

Technically, the steam is a 2 s loop which was made in Cinema 4D and is superimposed over the photo live in the app, with unique coordinates and scale given for each individual photo to ensure the best possible illusion of a hot dish.