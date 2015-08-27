How to succeed with your startup

Building a business is like taking a walk. No, not one of these relaxing beach walks, but rather one through forests and swamps, with wet feet and distracting mosquitoes. You have to think fast and make quick decisions to move forward, but you can’t get reckless or you’ll get hit in the face with a branch. It’s not an easy adventure, but it’s definitely worth it. So find the right companions and set your focus on the customer - it’ll guide you to success.

