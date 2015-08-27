Jonas Mosesson

The Haircut

Jonas Mosesson
Jonas Mosesson
  • Save
The Haircut character post huffington children kids illustration 2d
Download color palette

"The little girl who lives next door got her first haircut. It was courtesy of your 4-year-old."

Editorial illustrations for The Huffington Post about embarrasing kids. Read the article here:
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2015/08/18/kids-embarrassing-parents_n_7713238.html

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Jonas Mosesson
Jonas Mosesson

More by Jonas Mosesson

View profile
    • Like