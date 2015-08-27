The release of the movie trailer was my trigger to create an illustrated movie poster as a personal project.

After a few hours of brainstorming and sketching down everything I had in mind, I decided to focus on the solitude the character must endure in this massive empty space under extreme conditions. To accentuate this, I used the tagline revealed in the official trailer. The reddish orange tone of the poster reflects the dusty surface of mars.

You can see the full poster on my behance page:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/29035167/The-Martian-Poster