Marion Kamper

The Martian Poster

Marion Kamper
Marion Kamper
  • Save
The Martian Poster andy weir mars orange red illustration ridley scott the martian poster movie
Download color palette

The release of the movie trailer was my trigger to create an illustrated movie poster as a personal project.

After a few hours of brainstorming and sketching down everything I had in mind, I decided to focus on the solitude the character must endure in this massive empty space under extreme conditions. To accentuate this, I used the tagline revealed in the official trailer. The reddish orange tone of the poster reflects the dusty surface of mars.

You can see the full poster on my behance page:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/29035167/The-Martian-Poster

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Marion Kamper
Marion Kamper

More by Marion Kamper

View profile
    • Like