Miklós Felvidéki

Comic excerpt

Miklós Felvidéki
Miklós Felvidéki
  • Save
Comic excerpt meditation fox story sequential art comic
Download color palette

Excerpt of a comic I did.

For more works visit
http://nonamethefox.tumblr.com/
http://behance.net/nonamefox

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Miklós Felvidéki
Miklós Felvidéki

More by Miklós Felvidéki

View profile
    • Like