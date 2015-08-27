Joe Allen

Video Teleprompter icon

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
  • Save
Video Teleprompter icon teleprompter recording video camera ipad iphone app icon ios
Download color palette

The app icon for my new app Video Teleprompter.

Here's my announcement blog post: http://ipadteleprompter.com/blog/introducing-video-teleprompter/

Video Teleprompter will be available September 8th. I'll also be sharing my real numbers and revenue on my backstage blog.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Joe Allen
Joe Allen

More by Joe Allen

View profile
    • Like