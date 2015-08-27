iHeart • Logo Design & Branding

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
iHeart is a website aimed at helping you find the perfect places to eat, drink and stay in Essex.
When setting out to create this logo I wanted the ‘Heart’ to be a stand-alone logo on its own without the text, it’s by this process that I created the light reflection on the heart from the ‘i’ from ‘iHeart’. As a result the logo can be used in an array of different formats allowing it to adapt to suit a variety of needs.
