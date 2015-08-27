iHeart • Logo Design & Branding

iHeart is a website aimed at helping you find the perfect places to eat, drink and stay in Essex.

When setting out to create this logo I wanted the ‘Heart’ to be a stand-alone logo on its own without the text, it’s by this process that I created the light reflection on the heart from the ‘i’ from ‘iHeart’. As a result the logo can be used in an array of different formats allowing it to adapt to suit a variety of needs.

www.iheartessex.com

www.iggsy.co.uk