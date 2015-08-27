Emilien Durand

kweed dashboard - Mobile View

Emilien Durand
Emilien Durand
  • Save
kweed dashboard - Mobile View app clean type minimal flat ui widget dashboard mobile
Download color palette

Currently workin' on a new webservice with the folks @yzalis and @kweed.
Here is the dashboard module, where you can check the status of your webservices. Trying to make the view as clear as possible.

Be sure to subscribe the mailing list Kweed.io

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Emilien Durand
Emilien Durand

More by Emilien Durand

View profile
    • Like