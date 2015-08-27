Turgay Mutlay

Buddify app logo and icon design

Turgay Mutlay
Turgay Mutlay
Hire Me
  • Save
Buddify app logo and icon design designer logo vector minimal people illustration app design icon buddify
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Turgay Mutlay
Turgay Mutlay
UI - Brand Designer & Illustrator ✪ ✦ ©
Hire Me

More by Turgay Mutlay

View profile
    • Like