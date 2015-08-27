Bryan Ho
Liferay Design

DEVCON Shirt

Bryan Ho
Liferay Design
Bryan Ho for Liferay Design
  • Save
DEVCON Shirt alloy ray liferaydevcon liferay
Download color palette

Using the same negative space from the icons, this design was created to be printed on shirts that will be given out the DEVCON attendees. Featuring Liferay's two awesome mascots Ray and Alloy.

237e464b0c6f35d8eb017e9f0afd1882
Rebound of
DEVCON Icons
By Bryan Ho
View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Liferay Design
Liferay Design

More by Liferay Design

View profile
    • Like