Justas Galaburda

Learn by Copying Others!

Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda
  • Save
Learn by Copying Others! article icon utopia image scissors paper learn outline icon icons paste copy cut
Download color palette

Yes, you’ve read that right. Be shameless – go find the icon set you really like and copy it, right after finishing this article.Copy till you can’t tell the difference between the two sets. “Why?”, you might ask. The answer’s easy – to learn. Copying the work of others is the best way to gain new skills, and one must have no shame to admit it. If you don’t publish it taking all the credits for yourself, of course.
Copying to learn is the most natural trait of human behaviour.

Read this article on my blog:
Choosing best colours for your next icon set

Get More Dribbble Followers!
Start building your career as a designer by growing your Dribbble audience now!

Worth checking out:
Icon Utopia | Icon Shop | Pinterest | Instagram

275989ed69e4debdf8bc94d2477cd188
Rebound of
Choosing best colours for your icons
By Justas Galaburda
View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda

More by Justas Galaburda

View profile
    • Like