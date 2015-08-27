Learn by Copying Others!

Yes, you’ve read that right. Be shameless – go find the icon set you really like and copy it, right after finishing this article.Copy till you can’t tell the difference between the two sets. “Why?”, you might ask. The answer’s easy – to learn. Copying the work of others is the best way to gain new skills, and one must have no shame to admit it. If you don’t publish it taking all the credits for yourself, of course.

Copying to learn is the most natural trait of human behaviour.

Read this article on my blog:

Choosing best colours for your next icon set

➜ Get More Dribbble Followers!

Start building your career as a designer by growing your Dribbble audience now! ✌

Worth checking out:

Icon Utopia | Icon Shop | Pinterest | Instagram