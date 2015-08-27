Bryan Ho
Liferay Design

DEVCON Icons

Bryan Ho
Liferay Design
Bryan Ho for Liferay Design
  • Save
DEVCON Icons liferaydevcon icons liferay
Download color palette

Made some new icons for the annual Liferay Developer Conference in Germany. Emphasis on using some negative space.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Liferay Design
Liferay Design

More by Liferay Design

View profile
    • Like