Simon Birky Hartmann

Project 52.22 - Dilbert by Scott Adams

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
Project 52.22 - Dilbert by Scott Adams quote textured grunge dilbert project 52 studio ace of spade
Download color palette

52.22 done. I might actually be able to catch up!

1b360a7b3507c29b87a76e5a0df3a86b
Rebound of
Project 52.22 - Can you guess the subject.
By Simon Birky Hartmann
View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like