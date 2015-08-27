Alexander Melville

7 - 36 Days Of Type

More of my work on this project can be seen on my Bechance portfolio:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/20533591/36-Days-of-Type-2015
And my personal website:
http://alexander-klement.com

Working alongside https://dribbble.com/rtldesign , we decided to start our own “36 days of type”. As we both have different visual styles (I work in 3D while Ric works in illustration) we thought It will be fun to work together on this to push each other and see what we could achieve.

Aug 27, 2015
