Alán Guzmán

Fotoseptiembre

Alán Guzmán
Alán Guzmán
  • Save
Fotoseptiembre photo colors sonora méxico
Download color palette

I made this for a contest ..to be the image of a photo festival that happens in my home town (Hermosillo, Sonora) i made this based on the colors of the State Logo ...and the typical elements of the state.... unfortunately i lose ..again haha :(

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Alán Guzmán
Alán Guzmán

More by Alán Guzmán

View profile
    • Like